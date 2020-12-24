After years of speculation around Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s love affair and wedding, the Rockstar actor finally confirmed that he is indeed dating her and they will soon tie the knot. The actor revealed that if there had not been a pandemic situation, the couple has got married already. In an interview with the film critic and journalist Rajeev Masand, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his personal life and the impending wedding. Also Read - Mission Majnu First Look Out: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandana To Star in Espionage Thriller

Ranbir said that the deal would have been ‘sealed’ had ‘pandemic not hit our lives. I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life’. Also Read - Atrangi Re BTS Pictures: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush Shoot at Taj Mahal in Mughal Costumes



When asked if he took online classes during the lockdown, the Brahmastra actor said, “My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is — from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn’t take any classes. Initially, we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ranbiraliafanpage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ranbiraliafanpage



During the coronavirus lockdown, Ranbir and Alia were living together for quite some time. The actor has also confirmed that they are itching closer to D-Day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia are all set to feature together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia. Earlier, Ayan said, “the film will offer the audience something that’s really new and amazing and next level.”

Watch this space for the latest updates!