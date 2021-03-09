Actor Ranbir Kapoor has been tested positive for the coronavirus. The news was confirmed by his mother, Neetu Kapoor, who took to Instagram and mentioned that the actor is recovering well. Neetu shared a picture of Ranbir on Tuesday morning to update the fans about her son’s health. Also Read - Has Ranbir Kapoor Got COVID-19? Uncle Randhir Kapoor Says 'he is Not Well'

She thanked the well-wishers for their messages and wrote that Ranbir is under self-quarantine and taking all the precautions. The caption on her post read, “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions 🙏” (sic) Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Turns Semi-Bald, Old Man For an Ad, His BTS Pictures Sends Internet Into Tizzy

Earlier, Ranbir’s uncle had confirmed the news of his sickness. However, he didn’t mention that the actor had contracted the virus. “I believe he is not well, but I am not sure what he has got. I am not in town,” he told the entertainment portal Pinkvilla.

The actor’s mom had also got diagnosed with COVID-19 last year while shooting for her upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Neetu developed mild symptoms of the disease and got recovered in a few weeks.

Meanwhile, Ranbir recently returned on the sets of his movie Brahmastra. He also shot for an ad a few days back. The pictures from the sets of the Ayan Mukerji-directorial took over the internet and went viral in no time.

We wish Ranbir a quick recovery!