Mumbai: Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor remembered her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, on what would have been his 69th birthday today. She expressed in an interview that the late actor always wished to see their son, Ranbir Kapoor, getting married. The actor, who will also be seen on the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend, said that seeing Ranbir astride a horse wearing the traditional Peshawari outfit was his dream that is yet to be fulfilled.

Neetu Kapoor talked to The Quint in an interview and mentioned the two unfilled wishes of her husband. She said, "One was to see Ranbir wearing a turban with an emerald and a broach in the Peshawari tradition–astride a ghodi (horse), on his wedding day. He was totally sentimental about this, he'd keep saying, 'Kisi din, mujhe hamare bete ko ghodi pe sawaar dekhna hai (Someday I want to see our son on a horse)'." The actor added that the second wish was to see their Krishna Raj house reconstructed into a lavish space with separate apartments for him and Neetu, and their two kids – Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Ranbir. She said that the late actor would visit the construction site everyday to assist the designers and workers with minute details until COVID-19 happened.

Neetu, a spirited and popular actor, went on to talk about the life lessons that she got to take from her late husband. In an Instagram post, she wrote about cherishing every moment she got to spend together with him. “I learned a lot from Rishi Ji during our last few traumatic years in NYC .. how we celebrated when his blood counts were high .. we dined shopped laughed .. in his lows we just stayed home watched tv ordered in amazing food n still had some wonderful moments in hope that the next round of chemotherapy he would be better… (sic),” she wrote.

Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020 after battling leukemia for over two years.