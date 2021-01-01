Actor Ranbir Kapoor has announced his new film on New Year 2021. A crime drama with Kabir Singh-director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film has been titled Animal. The makers released an introductory video announcing the cast of the film during the wee hours of Thursday and revealed how it’s a never-seen-before role for Ranbir. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Fardeen Khan – Get Ready For These 9 Bollywood Comebacks In 2021

Apart from Ranbir, Animal also features Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Bobby Deol in the lead. The video hints at the film being all mysterious and enigmatic with Ranbir’s voice in the background. Sharing the first look of the Animal on Twitter, Anil wrote, “Oh boy! The new year just gets better with this whistle!

Presenting, #Animal, can’t wait for our journey to begin.” (sic) Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt NOT Getting Engaged In Ranthambore, Confirms Randhir Kapoor

The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani. It’s going to be the second outing of Vanga in Bollywood after the stupendous success of Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh.

Earlier, while talking about the film, Vanga had said that he was making an astute crime drama and it’s going to be a big scale entertainer. It is believed that Ranbir had immediately liked the concept and had agreed to come on board, however, he wanted to first wrap up his commitments with YRF’s Shamshera, Dharma Productions’ Brahmastra, and an untitled film with Luv Ranjan that now features Shraddha Kapoor opposite him.

The video definitely looks intriguing and we can’t wait to know more about this film!