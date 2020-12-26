Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt rang in the Christmas festivities with their respective families after celebrating the day at the Kapoor’s annual lunch on Friday. The pictures of the small get-together that the Bhatt and the Kapoor family had, are all over the internet. Seen in the pictures are Alia’s family members including mom Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt and father Mahesh Bhatt, while from Ranbir’s side as well, it was a full house with Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, her husband Bharat Sahni, and daughter Samara Sahni. Ranbir-Alia’s best friend Ayan Mukerji also joined the two families for Christmas. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor's Thoughtful Reply To What He Missed Most During Lockdown Earns All Praises From Netizens

In one picture, Ranbir is seen putting a sweet kiss on Shaheen‘s cheeks while in the other, he is seen posing next to Alia in the family frame. The pictures ooze the warmth of love and the strength of the bondings that Kapoors and the Bhatts now share. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Look Inseparable at Kapoor's Annual Christmas Lunch - See Viral Photos

Earlier in the day, Ranbir and Alia posed for the paparazzi outside Kunal Kapoor’s residence where the entire Kapoor family reunited to celebrate Christmas together. While Ranbir looked dapper in a basic grey T-shirt and a pair of black denim, Alia spread the festive cheer with her pretty smile in an easy-breezy green dress. Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor with her kids Samaira and Kiaan, Rima Jain-Mohan Jain, Aadar Jain-Tara Sutaria, and Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra were other guests at the soiree.

Ranbir-Alia look stunning together and considering how their families like to bond, the wedding bells might just be ringing sooner than we expect. What do you think?