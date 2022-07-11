Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt baby news: Actor Ranbir Kapoor is all excited to become a father soon and he’s been expressing the same in his interviews these days. The actor is gearing up for his upcoming movie Shamshera and during a promotional event, he talked about wishing to have a daughter. Ranbir said he wants a baby girl while his wife, Alia Bhatt wants to have a baby boy.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Doesn't Want Alia Bhatt to 'Sacrifice Her Dreams' Because of Child: 'She is Very Busy Working Star'

Ranbir and Alia announced the news of their pregnancy last month. The actor recently visited the sets of Star Plus' show Ravivar With Star Parivaar where he teamed up with the cast of Anupamaa to play a few fun games. During the same session, Anupama gave him parenting lessons and also initiated a conversation about whether he wanted to have a son or a daughter. Ranbir, in the middle of all this, said, "Mujhe to beti hi chahye." He then learnt about feeding milk to the baby, tying a nappy, and holding the baby well.

On Sunday, a cute video of the parents-to-be went viral on social media. The video showed Ranbir surprising Alia by picking her up from the airport. The moment she finds Ranbir sitting inside the car, she screams 'babyyy' and jumps in to give him a warm hug. Alia has been shooting for her Hollywood debut movie 'Heart of Stone' in London while Ranbir has been promoting his movie in India. The duo got married in April this year.