Ranbir Kapoor turns an old man for the latest television commercial and the Behind-The-Pictures from the sets have surfaced on the internet. For the ad, Ranbir Kapoor turns an old and bald old man. In the leaked photos, he can be seen seated in his dressing room while the makeup artist works on his appearance. In the ad, Ranbir plays a double role – old, semi-bald man and himself. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Starring Alia Bhatt in Trouble: Kamathipura Residents Hold Protests For Hurting Sentiments, Call It 'Shameful'

Earlier, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s pictures from the shoot had surfaced online. They both can be seen sitting in an E-rickshaw as they shoot for an ad film. While Alia looks absolutely stunning in a green kurta, teamed up with a pink stole, Ranbir looks dapper in a white tracksuit. Alia accesorised her look with several silver bangles, a pair of earrings, subtle makeup, and hair styled in braids.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir will be next seen in the highly-anticipated film, Brahmastra, alongside Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. The actor will also be seen in Shamshera, slated to release on June 25, 2021. Ranbir will be seen alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the period-drama film. He also has Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film will see Boney Kapoor playing the role of Ranbir’s father.

Speaking about his appearance, Boney told Mid-Day, “Luv insisted I do the role. He reached out to Arjun, who persuaded me for it. While the team will be shooting at a stretch in Delhi, they have given me the liberty to fly down to Mumbai and attend to my productions.” The film is slated to release on Holi 2022.