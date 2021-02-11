Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case. The investigating agency summoned him in connection with Tops Grup case being investigated by them. On Tuesday, ED officials had conducted a raid at Jain’s Altamount Road residence in South Mumbai in connection with the case. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Joins Ranbir Kapoor For Rajiv Kapoor Funeral As She Returns Back To Bay After Downtime in Maldives

However, Armaan Jain did not appear before the agency today. His name came up in the case as he is a close friend of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnik's son Vihang, who is currently under the investigation. He has been interrogated twice in the case and ED has also taken data of Vihang's mobile phone while he was called for questioning.

As per the sources, ED has found suspicious communications between Armaan and Vihang following which search was conducted at Jain's residence and has been called to join the investigation. Sarnaik has also been questioned twice and his younger brother Purvesh has also been called for interrogation.

Last year in November, ED officials conducted raids at office and residence of Shiv Sena MLA in Thane after which his son Vihang was called for interrogation regarding the alleged exchange of funds between Sarnik’s close aides and officials of Tops Grup. ED has also arrested a close aide to Sarnaik in the case named Amit Chandole and even questioned his brother-in-law Yogesh Chandegala and close aide Sanket More.

Recently, Tops Grup had bagged a huge contract from MMRDA for the security of sites and an official from the same group had alleged misappropriation in a number of security guards deployed at construction sites which was much lesser in number than the actual numbers mentioned in the contracts which led to losses of hundreds of crores to MMRDA and Sarnaik.

For the unversed, Armaan Jain is the cousin of Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan and has appeared in the film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil and assisted films such as Student of the Year, Ek Main Aur Ek Tu and My Name is Khan.