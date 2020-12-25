Actor Ranbir Kapoor has been creating a buzz recently after he confirmed that he would have been married to Alia Bhatt by now if the COVID-19 pandemic had not hit everyone’s lives. In an interview with film critic and journalist, Rajeev Masand, he spoke in length about his lockdown experience, passing away of his father, Rishi Kapoor, and marriage plans. When Masand asked as to what exactly he missed while staying under the lockdown, the actor’s response earned many praises from his fans and social media users. Also Read - No Evidence: South Africa Rejects Claim Its Coronavirus Strain More Dangerous Than UK Variant

He acknowledged his privilege that he did not need to look for work during the lockdown period or face any such problems, he said that how it would be wrong to address such a question because there were a lot many bigger issues plaguing the rest of the world. The actor’s thoughtful response won many hearts on the internet. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Look Inseparable at Kapoor's Annual Christmas Lunch - See Viral Photos



One user tweeted, “Rajeev Masand’s interview made me realise why #RanbirKapoor is the best artist and person we have in the industry Red heart He is so good to articulate and has such clarity of thoughts about everything!! Loved the interview! And I can’t wait to witness his cinema this next decade!”

“It felt so good listening to Ranbir Kapoor after so long, in his recent interview with Rajeev Masand. Ranbir has this respectful nature & humble tone when he talks, it instantly turns my happy mode on. And four of his new movies are on the way, Man! We’re in for treats”, tweeted another.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia are all set to feature together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia. Earlier, Ayan said, “the film will offer the audience something that’s really new and amazing and next level.”

