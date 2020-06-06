Actor Randeep Hooda has been an active voice for those who are working hard to save the environment. With the recent killing of a pregnant elephant in South India, the issue of animal cruelty in the country has once again come to the fore. Reacting to the incident and talking about the need for having stricter laws for the protection of animals, Hooda told Mid-Day that there can’t be any second thoughts in deciding for more severe punishments for the culprits. Also Read - Kerala Elephant Death: Pregnant Jumbo Ate Crackers-Filled Coconut | All we Know So Far

While various reports earlier suggested that the elephant was offered a pineapple stuffed with explosives, later it was revealed that she had eaten the fruit which was put out to get rid of wild boars who destroy the crops in the area. Even though it was not an intentional trap to kill her, it killed an innocent animal and one arrest was made in the case on Thursday. Hooda talked about the solution in such cases. He said there’s a high need to have a ‘holistic approach’ that includes sensitising people and educating them about treating animals in the right manner. He said, “Such (killings) can’t be done away with by meting out severe punishments. The Centre, state government, local authorities, forest department, and the police, along with the judiciary, need to deal with these issues holistically. Sensitisation and education of the masses, along with socio-economic help to those in direct contact with wildlife, will change things gradually.” Also Read - 'They Cry For An Elephant But Have No Empathy For A Woman': Twitter Enraged After Pregnant Safoora Zargar Denied Bail Yet Again

The actor added that even though the country has laws to punish those responsible for animal cruelty, they are hardly implemented in the state. Hooda took the example of tiger killings and mentioned that Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra report many cases of ‘man-animal conflict’ but the conviction rate is low. He said bails are given out easily in these cases that don’t help in making people realise that the offence is graver than they think. “The ministry of environment, (forest and climate change) should focus on these areas. Locals should be encouraged to safeguard the environment because they are the on-ground conservationists,” he said. Also Read - Kerala Elephant Case: 1 Arrested in Connection With Pregnant Elephant Death in Palakkad; Another Jumbo Might Have Met Same Fate

The actor, who’s also the United Nations Ambassador of Convention for Migratory Species, highlighted the importance of the celebrities speaking about the environment. He said the kind of outrage that came from Bollywood in case of the elephant is appreciable but the real change can happen only if ‘consistent work is happening at the ground level.’ “Development can’t stop, but we need to do it wisely. Maybe the government needs to put a blanket ban on cutting down of forests,” he said.