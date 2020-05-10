Netflix film Extraction showed actor Randeep Hooda in a new avatar. After playing grey characters in most of his films, the actor appeared in a full-fledged action role for the first time and was seen as a gun-toting assassin alongside Chris Hemsworth. Now, with his next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Randeep is looking forward to roasting the same action image that he has built with Extraction. Also Read - World Migratory Bird Day 2020: Randeep Hooda Shares Picture of Fowl From Corbett Tiger Reserve, Says 'Guest is God'

In his latest interaction with Mid-Day, the actor revealed how he is basking in the success of the Netflix film and the kind of love and appreciation he received from the audience for his performance. He added that even Radhe features him in a totally action-oriented role and he’s ready to surprise the audience once again. Randeep said he busted his knee while performing an action scene in the film. Talking about shooting the Salman Khan starrer, he said, “Given the current scenario, the film is unlikely to release on Eid. I have indulged in a lot of action in Radhe, too. I busted my knee cap during one of the scenes and had to be hospitalised.” Also Read - Randeep Hooda Spreads Important Message About Coronavirus Through Extraction, Says 'Don’t step out or...’

The actor also talked about not having any film for the last three years before Love Aaj Kal and Extraction happened. He said things seem to have changed now and his patience has worked in his favour. “Before Extraction came my way, I had no work for three years. But, I did not let the situation get the better of me,” said Randeep. Also Read - Chris Hemsworth Can't Stop Gushing Over Co-Star Randeep Hooda in Extraction And Fans Can't Wait For The Netflix Original

Best known for his performances in movies like Highway (2014), Sarbjit (2016), Murder 3 (2013), Rang Rasiya (2008), and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster (2011) among others, Randeep likes to live a life away from the media glare. He is also an ambassador of the United Nations Environment Programme Convention on Migratory Species.