Actor Randeep Hooda is all set to begin shooting for producer Rahul Mittra's Mard in Lucknow. However, the makers are yet to get clearance from the Uttar Pradesh government. The film's team will likely kick start the shooting from August. Speaking to Mid-Day, Rahul told the portal, "I attended a webinar with members of the UP government last week, where I formally apprised them of my film and sought clarity [on the way ahead]. I am hoping to hear from them soon. Looking at the current situation, I don't think we can start shooting before August."

When asked if the shooting can be done in Mumbai as Maharashtra government has allowed the shooting of the films with proper SOPs and guidelines to be followed, he said that he does not want to compromise on the film's location. He was quoted as saying, "A major portion of the film has to be shot in the city. I can't compromise on the location as that is the real hero of my film."

Mard, helmed by Sai Kabir is a new age love story that explores different shades of an alpha male. The film was slated to release in 2020 but now with the pandemic and theatres closed, the film is postponed indefinitely.

Speaking about future projects, Randeep told Hindustan Times, “I was shooting a film (before the lockdown was announced in March), a Bollywood comedy with Ileana D’Cruz tentatively called Unfair and Lovely. We were almost through with that and had about 10 days to go. So that was a bit of a setback, I wish I’d finished that so I could then prepare for my one but since that is not finished, part of me stuck over there. Then I did another movie tentatively called Rat on the Highway, which is an out there kind of a subject. That I finished and there’s another movie called Mard, which was going to go into production but still it’s on a standby right by.”