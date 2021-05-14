Mumbai: Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has been discharged from the hospital 15 days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19. The actor came back home on Friday and thanked all who prayed for his speedy recovery. Kapoor talked to ETimes in an interview and mentioned that he was in the best hands at the hospital and that he didn’t need oxygen support while fighting COVID. Also Read - Randhir Kapoor Health Update: Actor Out of ICU, Says 'I Am Anxious To Get Out'

Randhir Kapoor, who's the eldest son of legendary actor late Raj Kapoor, mentioned that he has been advised to not meet anyone as of now. "I have been advised to keep away. It's just a matter of some more time before I will meet people," he said, adding that the hospital staff was very kind to him. "I thank the hospital's staff. They were simply fantastic. They looked after me well. I didn't need oxygen support. I did not feel breathless at any point. God has been kind," he said.

Kapoor was admitted to the hospital after he developed mild symptoms of COVID. He said he had fever and mild cough. However, he never struggled with breathing issues. The veteran actor was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. He also revealed that all of his staff members were tested positive too and he got them admitted to the same hospital.

Earlier, while explaining how he decided to get tested for the coronavirus, Randhir had told the daily: “I felt some shivering and decided that it is better to be safe, hence I underwent the test. But overall I am in no discomfort. I have no major problem. I am not breathless and did not need ICU or oxygen support either. I had a bit of fever but that is gone now.”

We wish him a speedy recovery!