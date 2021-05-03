Mumbai: Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, who tested for Covid-19, is undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He has now been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and did not have any breathlessness or needed oxygen. Speaking with news agency PTI, he said, “I am doing much better. I was there in the ICU for a day, and then they moved me out because I didn’t have any breathlessness or needed oxygen. I had a high temperature. I am better now. I am anxious to get out. My children told me to get into the hospital (given the Covid-19 scenario).” Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Covid-19 Curfew Extended Till May 6. Read Details

On May 2, he gave an update on his health and told ETimes, "I am recovering well and should be home soon," he said. He added that he did not need any oxygen during his stay at the hospital. I was never breathless. I just had a fever."

On April 30, Randhir Kapoor was shifted to ICU for more tests and was kept there for a couple of days under observation. He had said, "I have been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit to do some further tests. The hospital is taking very good care of me and I thank Tina Ambani. Everything is under control. They are going all out for me. The doctors are around all the time." The actor also revealed that he underwent the Covid-19 test after feeling 'some shivering'. He had a bit of fever but overall he was in 'no discomfort'.

On April 29, he was tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He told TOI, “I have no clue how I got Covid. I am surprised. Let me also tell you that my entire staff of five members, too, has tested positive, and I have got them hospitalised with me in the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital.”

His daughters – Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, and his wife Babita Kapoor have been tested negative for the deadly virus.