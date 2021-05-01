Mumbai: Randhir Kapoor, who was admitted to the intensive care unit of Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday after testing positive for coronavirus, is stable now and will be in the hospital for a few days. The hospital source told news agency PTI, “He is in the ICU for observation. He will be in the hospital for a few days.” Previously, Dr. Santosh Shetty, who has been treating the veteran actor, said, “He was admitted to the hospital last night for COVID-19 treatment. He remains stable, there’s nothing to worry about.” Also Read - Nepal Shuts 22 Border Points With India Amid COVID Surge, 13 Other Entry Points To Remain Open

Earlier, Randhir said, "I have been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit to do some further tests. The hospital is taking very good care of me and I thank Tina Ambani. Everything is under control. They are going all out for me. The doctors are around all the time." He also mentioned that he was shocked to know about his diagnosis and later got to know that five of his staff members were also tested Covid-19 positive.

He further said that he isn't experiencing breathlessness or a decrease in oxygen levels but there's fever. "I felt some shivering and decided that it is better to be safe, hence I underwent the test. But overall I am in no discomfort. I have no major problem. I am not breathless and did not need ICU or oxygen support either. I had a bit of fever but that is gone now", he was quoted as saying.

His daughters – Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, and his wife Babita Kapoor have been tested negative for the deadly virus.