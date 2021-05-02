Mumbai: Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has said that he is hoping to be discharged soon as he is feeling well after spending a couple of days in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. Last week, he was diagnosed with Covid-19. Speaking to ETimes, he said, “I am recovering well and should be home soon,” he said. He added that he did not need any oxygen during his stay at the hospital. I was never breathless. I just had fever.” Also Read - Prohibit Victory Celebrations Urgently: EC Asks States As Party Workers Celebrate Poll Results

He also responded in the affirmative when asked about Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Babita Kapoor being worried about his health. Also Read - TV Actor Sneha Wagh Loses Father to COVID, Writes 'We Couldn't Say a Proper Goodbye'

Earlier, a hospital source told news agency PTI, “He is in the ICU for observation. He will be in the hospital for a few days.” Dr. Santosh Shetty, who has been treating the veteran actor, had said, “He was admitted to the hospital last night for COVID-19 treatment. He remains stable, there’s nothing to worry about.” Also Read - Abhinav Shukla To Not Fly To Shimla To Meet Rubina Dilaik After Covid-19 Diagnosis, Says 'Hoping She Gets Well Soon'

Previously, Randhir had said, “I have been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit to do some further tests. The hospital is taking very good care of me and I thank Tina Ambani. Everything is under control. They are going all out for me. The doctors are around all the time.” He also mentioned that he was shocked to know about his diagnosis and later got to know that five of his staff members were also tested Covid-19 positive.

His staff members, who were also admitted along with him to the hospital, are also recovering well.

He further said that he isn’t experiencing breathlessness or a decrease in oxygen levels but there’s fever. “I felt some shivering and decided that it is better to be safe, hence I underwent the test. But overall I am in no discomfort. I have no major problem. I am not breathless and did not need ICU or oxygen support either. I had a bit of fever but that is gone now”, he was quoted as saying.