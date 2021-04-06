Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have neither revealed the name of their second baby nor have they shared any official picture of him on social media except the one in which his face wasn’t visible. However, seems like Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor might have just given out the first full glimpse of the newborn only to realise that he shouldn’t have. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Strong Post on COVID-19, Says 'No Propaganda, Wear Your Mask'

A picture shared by Randhir on Instagram is going viral in which he has put together a picture of a newborn Taimur Ali Khan alongside the picture of the second baby that looks like his second grandchild. The veteran actor was quick in deleting the picture. He removed the photo as soon as he shared it. However, fans were also quick enough to save a copy of the same post.

Earlier, Kareena shared the first glimpse of her second baby with a picture in which she was seen holding him. The photo was shared on Woman's Day with a caption that read, "There's nothing women can't do".

Kareena gave birth to her second baby on February 21. The actor welcomed a boy earlier this year and all her friends `flocked to her new home in Bandra to meet the little bundle of joy!