Randhir Kapoor is going through a tough time and he is missing his brothers, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor, who he last in a span of one year. While Rishi Kapoor dies on April 30 last year, Rajiv Kapoor passes away on February 9 this year. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actor shared a throwback photo of his two brothers posing together. The picture is from the ’80s when they were young. He captions the post, “Will always miss my darling brothers. Hope you both are happy wherever you are.” Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Contestants To Pay Tribute To Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor To Appear As Special Guest

Randhir often posts pictures of his brothers from their young days. In the photo, all can be seen suited up in black. The photo features Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor and Raj Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Randhir Kapoor made his debut as a child artist in his father Raj Kapoor’s Shree 420. He starred as a lead actor in the film Kal Aaj Aur Kal in 1971, in which he worked with Babita. He made his directorial debut with 1971 film.