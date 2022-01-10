Mumbai: A tweet made by actor Siddharth in a response to badminton player Saina Nehwal’s tweet has created an uproar over Twitter. Many social media users have objected to the actor’s tweet calling it sexist, crass, and sexually harassing. On January 5, when PM Modi’s convoy was stopped by the protestors in Punjab, Nehwal had tweeted to condemn the act calling it a ‘cowardly attack on PM by anarchists.’Also Read - PM Modi's Security Breach Hearing: Supreme Court to Form Three-Member Probe Panel Headed by Retired Judge | LIVE
Saina Nehwal’s tweet had read, “No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi (sic).” This tweet didn’t go down well with Siddharth who quote tweeted it saying, “Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna (sic).” Also Read - Assembly Election 2022: Health Ministry Removes PM Modi's Photo, Name From Vaccine Certificates In 5 Poll-Bound States
Netizens are furious over Siddharth not just criticising a national level player but also using a sexual slur to express his dissent. One Twitter user wrote, “So @TwitterIndia provides a blue tick and normalises this crass sexual slur hurled at a national sports icon by a two-bit actor, and they talk about how they want to make Twitter a ‘safe space’ for women. This is not the first time this Siddharth Sicko has done this (sic).” Another Twitter user mentioned, “It’s not just young brainwashed kids who harass women online. It’s a pervasive, dirty, deep-rooted mindset. Abusing people’s mothers or using sexual slurs is getting normalised by creeps like this Siddharth guy, who are “influencers” Note the intolerance to a national icons opinion (sic).”
Check other tweets made in the matter:
Siddharth, who is known for his work in movies like Rang De Basanti, Chashme Baddoor, Chhichhore, and Midnight’s Children among many South Indian movies, has been at the forefront of many controversies. His tweets are known to create a sensation on social media, especially the ones criticising the right-wing politics and the Modi-led BJP government.
