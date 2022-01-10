Mumbai: A tweet made by actor Siddharth in a response to badminton player Saina Nehwal’s tweet has created an uproar over Twitter. Many social media users have objected to the actor’s tweet calling it sexist, crass, and sexually harassing. On January 5, when PM Modi’s convoy was stopped by the protestors in Punjab, Nehwal had tweeted to condemn the act calling it a ‘cowardly attack on PM by anarchists.’Also Read - PM Modi's Security Breach Hearing: Supreme Court to Form Three-Member Probe Panel Headed by Retired Judge | LIVE

Saina Nehwal’s tweet had read, “No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi (sic).” This tweet didn’t go down well with Siddharth who quote tweeted it saying, “Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna (sic).” Also Read - Assembly Election 2022: Health Ministry Removes PM Modi's Photo, Name From Vaccine Certificates In 5 Poll-Bound States

Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. 🙏🏽 Shame on you #Rihanna https://t.co/FpIJjl1Gxz — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 6, 2022

Also Read - PM Modi Calls For Acceleration of Vaccine Drive for Adolescents, Surveillance in Areas Reporting Covid Surge

Netizens are furious over Siddharth not just criticising a national level player but also using a sexual slur to express his dissent. One Twitter user wrote, “So @TwitterIndia provides a blue tick and normalises this crass sexual slur hurled at a national sports icon by a two-bit actor, and they talk about how they want to make Twitter a ‘safe space’ for women. This is not the first time this Siddharth Sicko has done this (sic).” Another Twitter user mentioned, “It’s not just young brainwashed kids who harass women online. It’s a pervasive, dirty, deep-rooted mindset. Abusing people’s mothers or using sexual slurs is getting normalised by creeps like this Siddharth guy, who are “influencers” Note the intolerance to a national icons opinion (sic).”

Check other tweets made in the matter:

So @TwitterIndia provides a blue tick and normalises this crass sexual slur hurled at a national sports icon by a two-bit actor, and they talk about how they want to make Twitter a ‘safe space’ for women. This is not the first time this Siddharth Sicko has done this. pic.twitter.com/PQkliIMRQY — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) January 10, 2022

Siddharth thinks Saina is Rihanna? Or is he under a delusion that Rihanna is the protector of India? Or does he think that the PM should have been attacked? I think he has a troubled mind and needs help. https://t.co/9BKYqRaAMM — Kaushal S Inamdar| कौशल इनामदार (@ksinamdar) January 10, 2022

So #SulliDeal #BulliDeals r obnoxious!

Bt what about this creep mentality!

How can such people be allowed to roam free with money & influence!

Imagine what @Actor_Siddharth must be doing with women he meets in real life if he can say such thing only for political differences! pic.twitter.com/e3UlChOdoQ — I Am Modi 🇮🇳 (@Aadhiraspeaks) January 10, 2022

World Class Badminton Champion Saina Nehwal tweets against the major security lapse of India’s Prime Minister. Actor Siddharth takes a nauseating sexist dig at her. https://t.co/IMB6oNG1Yl — Khalid Baig (@KhalidBaig85) January 10, 2022

Fabricated stories of TekFog neither have any proof that LW propaganda paddlers got abused nor any big RW account involved in so called abusive tweets. But we have proof of LW account @Actor_Siddharth offering sexual slurs to national star who supports PM. pic.twitter.com/mXbQXH2eQ4 — Lala (@FabulasGuy) January 10, 2022

Our Olympian @NSaina is a role model for our youth.

But the vulgarity used by @Actor_Siddharth towards her shows us once again that we definitely need to chose our role models very carefully. Acting out as Hero doesnt make one a Hero.@NCWIndia @sharmarekha Ji pls take action pic.twitter.com/bLNs27tHUe — Neelkant Bakshi 🇮🇳 (@neelkantbakshi) January 10, 2022

I come from India where @Actor_Siddharth protects women in movie and harasses them in real. https://t.co/SKXjs8qUfg — Maithun  (@Being_Humor) January 10, 2022

It’s not just young brainwashed kids who harass women online. It’s a pervasive,dirty,deep rooted mindset.Abusing people’s mothers or using sexual slurs is getting normalised by creeps like this Siddharth guy, who are “influencers”

Note the intolerance to a national icons opinion pic.twitter.com/Bb2vu1mNhF — Smita Barooah (@smitabarooah) January 10, 2022

Siddharth, who is known for his work in movies like Rang De Basanti, Chashme Baddoor, Chhichhore, and Midnight’s Children among many South Indian movies, has been at the forefront of many controversies. His tweets are known to create a sensation on social media, especially the ones criticising the right-wing politics and the Modi-led BJP government.

Your thoughts on Siddharth’s response to Nehwal’s tweet?