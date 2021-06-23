Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has once again taken a dig at Taapsee Pannu for styling saree with a pair of sunglasses and make it look ‘cool’. Taking to Instagram stories, she shared several saree looks of Kangana and then shared a picture of Taapsee in a saree as walks on a street in Russia during her vacation. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Gets Trolled After Demanding India to be Renamed to Bharat

Calling her a ‘creepy fan’ of Kangana, she wrote alongside the photo, “What is not cool to be is a creepy fan who obsessively not just copies every interview and looks style but whole work model but on a small scale and goes on to make unkind and mean remarks about the legend. Again today, when I see this I wonder copy look ok fine but to claim to be the one who made sari cool…hmmm you aren’t getting away with this honey @taapsee. (sic)” Also Read - How Yoga Helped Kangana Ranaut's Mom Avoid Heart Surgery And Rangoli to Fight Acid Attack Trauma

Sharing Kangana’s photos acing the saree look, Rangoli wrote, “Kangana is a great style icon to all”, while in another photo, she wrote, “Her only aim is to inspire women to wear saris and revive our own handloom industry.” She captioned the last photo, “It gives me great joy to see how young women get inspired and follow her, we all do.” Another post read, “I mean look at her who wouldn’t be inspired by her.” Also Read - KRK Calls Kangana Ranaut 'Bahrvi Fail', Mocks Her For Passport Controversy | Viral Video

Earlier, Rangoli Chandel called Taapsee Pannu a ‘sasti copy’ of Kangana Ranaut.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is awaiting the release of Thalaivi, where she will be seen playing the role of J Jayalalithaa. She also has Dhaakad in the pipeline. She has also announced the sequel of Manikarnika which is based on the chronicles of ‘The Cleopatra of Kashmir’s Didda’ who rules the valley during the 10th and 11th centuries. She has also announced Aparajita Ayodhya, which is based on the Babri Masjid demolition incident and a yet-to-be-titled film based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits.

Taapsee Pannu, on the other hand, has Haseen Dilruba, Shabhash Mithu, Dobaaraa, Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, and Woh Ladki Hai Kahan? In her pipeline.