Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel leaves no stone unturned to take a dig at Bollywood actors and the nepotism that persists in the industry. This time was no different when a Twitter user reminded her of the controversy between Kangana and Hrithik Roshan. Reopening the old wounds, she dug out the old picture of her with the War actor. Taking to Twitter, she shared the photo and called him ‘Pappu Ji’. She also claimed that the actor always tried to impress her to remain in good books of Kangana. Also Read - Rangoli Chandel Calls Out 'Dumb Wannabe Feminist', Targets Taapsee Pannu-Neha Dhupia-Karan Johar in Latest Tweets

She added that as of today the stance of their relationship is that he asks, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Kaun?’ Also Read - Rangoli Chandel Challenges Bollywood, Says 'Carry a Film Solo With 70-80 Crore Budget And Kangana Will Leave Acting'

She tweeted, “Yeh dekho Pappu ji, sara din mujhe impress karne mein laga rehta tha taki meri bahen ki good books mein aa jaye, aur aaj kehta hai hum aapke hain kaun.” (sic) Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Takes a Dig at Shilpa Shetty For Surrogacy, Praises Sushmita Sen For Choosing Adoption

She even replied to a user who said that the Ranaut sisters stalked and harassed men in the past and then questioned if Kangana apologised to Hrithik. Rangoli responded, “Why wl she stalk a man who is anyway crazy about her, But can’t even leave his wife cos he is still living on his father’s pocket money,KR has so many properties he nevr even bought his own house, Nepo product Pappu, what is there to stalk?? like I said don’t milk the dead cow.”

In another tweet, she praised Kangana and tweeted, “Kangana has fought many battles, demons in the under belly of Bollywood,my acid attack, harassment and court cases after her huge success, she dealt with all with utmost dignity but every day these bots calling my sister names and trying to paint a lie as a truth…(contd).” (sic)

The following tweet reads, “(Contd)… we are not here kisi ke baap ke paise pe, shut your mouth otherwise will rip you apart phir mat rona !!” (sic)

Talking about the Hrithik and Kangana controversy, the issue exploded after the Manikarnika actor claimed that she has had a relationship with the Super 30 actor. She went on to share emails that were alleged communication between them. However, Hrithik denied all allegations and the mails.