Gurugram: Actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are currently in Delhi for the shoot of their upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The on-screen couple took a break from their hectic schedule and headed to attend the concert of AP Dhillon on Wednesday night in Gurgaon. Now, the videos of the duo enjoying and grooving to the hit songs of the Punjabi singer has circulated around the social media and is going crazily viral.Also Read - Alia Bhatt's Incredible Weight Loss Journey: From Eating Bajra Atta to Doing Kickboxing - How She Lost 20 Kilos

In the video, Ranveer and Alia can be seen grooving to Dhillon's hit song 'Brown Munde'. Ranveer is seen waving his hand in the air while Alia swags up with her style.

The film features Ranveer as Rocky and Alia as Rani. Apart from the star cast, the film will reportedly also feature Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, who will play the role of Alia’s grandparents and Jaya Bachchan, who will essay the role of Ranveer’s grandmother.

Several sources were also quoted as saying, “The film is a trademark Karan Johar romantic drama. All three veteran actors play a pivotal role in the film. Apparently, the film is going to be a mature love story and it will showcase a love triangle between the three veteran actors. Dharmendra, who is otherwise known as the he-man of Bollywood, will be seen playing a romantic character. He will be seen in an avatar which he hasn’t been seen in before. “The announcement coincides with Singh’s birthday. Apparently, the title of the film is centred around the name of the lead characters played by Singh and Bhatt. The film will is expected to go on floors by September.”