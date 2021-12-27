Mumbai: Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were snapped together as they take off for their annual vacation. The couple was spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday. Deepika and Ranveer made an impressive style statement and slayed in different shades of brown and complemented each other well. Deepika looked chic in a white top and muted brown pants. She completed her look with a pair of solid olive green boots and threw on a sling bag on her shoulder. Ranveer donned a tan brown leather jacket, chunky sunglasses and a black embellished hat. Fans are loving Deepika and Ranveer‘s vacation-ready look. “Coolest couple of Btown,” one of the social media users wrote.Also Read - 83 Box Office Day 2: Ranveer Singh Starrer Struggles Even On Christmas | Detailed Figures

Deepika and Ranveer were recently seen in 83 which is getting immense love from the audience. It is a sports drama based on India’s historic cricket World Cup victory of the year 1983. In the movie, Ranveer Singh is playing the role of Kapil Dev under whose captaincy, India won the World Cup. The movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree.

Meanwhile, Deepika will be geared up for yet another release in January next year, Gehraiyaan, the teaser of which has already been released and was hugely appreciated. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.