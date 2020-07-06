Actor Ranveer Singh turns 35-years-old today and is considered in top actors of Bollywood. He is known for his quirky fashion sense. He never fails to shower his love on his wife and actor Deepika Padukone. The couple fell in love while shooting for Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela and got married in Italy’s Lake Como in 2018. Also Read - Ranveer Singh's 83, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi to Have Theatrical Christmas And Diwali Release

On his special day, we bring you some of the unknown and rare facts about the actor:

♦ Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor are second cousins. He is the son of Sonam's aunt.

♦ Ranveer was once dating Ahana Deol, younger daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra.

♦ He started his career as a copywriter before making it big in Bollywood.

♦ He loves X-rated magazines

♦ Ranveer rejected three big Bollywood films before signing Band Bajaa Baraat.

View this post on Instagram 5 years of #DilDhadakneDo 🛳💓 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jun 4, 2020 at 8:52pm PDT

♦ Ranveer dropped his last name ‘Bhwvnani’ because he thought it was too long and unmemorable. He gets the last name ‘Singh’ from his grandfather, who is a Sikh.

♦ He is a complete Momma’s boy. He is very attached to his mother and her approval matters to him.

♦ Amitabh Bachchan Sent Him a handwritten letter after seeing his performance in Ram Leela.

♦ His mother does not like him dieing on-screen in his films which is why he never wanted his mother to watch Bajirao Mastani.

♦ Ranveer was suspended from school for a day because he was caught listening to ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ from Dil Se in class.

♦ Ranveer graduated from Indiana University where he took theatre as a minor subject.\

♦ As per Ranveer, his food amount in the morning depends on the rolling of his film. For different films, he has different food plans. His diet usually consists of eggs, salt, pepper, the amounts of which are altered. Apart from these, he usually eats fruits and nuts. Weight gain products such as bananas and watermelons are not included in his diet. He also tries to avoid rice, roti, bread, noodles, and pasta.

♦ He is an expert in making a vegetable-free dishes. He believes that using butter in the right amount can make anything taste good.

♦ Ranveer believes that his body type is ‘Endomorph’.

♦ Ranveer made a ‘beach body’ in three months for Band Bajaa Baraat.

♦ He is a sweet tooth.

♦ Ranveer was fat in his childhood and at the age of sixteen, he started weighing weight to lose weight.

♦ Ranveer’s family consists of his father Jagjeet Singh Bhawnani, mother Anji Bhawnani, and sister Ritika Bhawnani.

♦ Ranveer’s father is Bandra’s real Estate businessman while his mother is a home-maker.

Happy Birthday, Ranveer Singh!