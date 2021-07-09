Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh has added another swanky car to his automobile collection. On his 36th birthday, the actor bought the Mercedes Maybach GLS 600, which was launched in India last month at Rs 2.43 crore. Currently, these are the most expensive SUVs in India. Earlier this year in May, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor bought red Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule design edition which was also launched in March this year and costs 20 percent more than the standard model. Ranveer bought the luxurious car at Rs 3.15 crore.Also Read - Birthday Ranveer Ka Aur Gift Hume Mil Gaya! Shehnaaz Gill Reacts To Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's 'Twada Kutta' Video

Ranveer also has a new Aston Martin Sports Car worth Rs 8 Crore and also has a swanky Mercedes. With the new addition of Mercedes Maybach GLS 600, the actor now has four luxurious cars in his collection. Also Read - Deepika Padukone in Rs 3K Velvet Hoodie And Joggers Dance to Twada Kutta Tommy

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will be again sharing the screen space with Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Apart from the star cast, the film will reportedly also feature Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, who will play the role of Alia’s grandparents, and Jaya Bachchan, who will essay the role of Ranveer’s grandmother. Also Read - Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Groove To Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Twada Kutta Tommy, Sadda Kutta Kutta’ Mashup, It Will Make You Go ROFL

He will also be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83. The film is based on India’s first World Cup win in 1983. While Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika will be playing his wife, Romi Bhatia. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Salem, and Amy Virk, among others. The film is slated to hit theatres on June 4. He also has YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, Shankar’s Anniyan, and Karan Johar’s Takht in his pipeline. Ranveer will also make her TV debut as a host with the reality quiz show, The Big Picture.