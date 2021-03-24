Actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are head over heels in love with each other and their social media PDA says it all. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, the Gully Boy actor shared a slew of pictures featuring him and his wife Deepika. The pictures seem to have been taken on the sets. The first photo caught the much-in-love couple in a candid and romantic shot where they can be seen looking at each other and smiling. The following picture has Deepika and Ranveer sitting with the crew members as she narrates and smiles, Ranveer, on the other hand, can be seen gazing at her. Also Read - Disha Patani Looks Smoking Hot in Peach Bikini As She Flaunts Her Perfect Curves, Fans Go Gaga Over Her Sultry Look

The last picture features Deepika and Ranveer chatting along with the crew members. In all the pictures, Ranveer constantly smiles as he gazes at Deepika Padukone. He shared the pictures with a heart emoticon.

Deepika also commented on the post and wrote, “Too handsome!” followed by a smiley and tagged Ranveer Singh.

The fans’ of both the actors were lovestruck looking at the mesmerising pictures and flooded comment section. One wrote, “This post made my day!”

Earlier, Ranveer shared a mushy picture with Deepika. In the photo, while Deepika is seen clad in a woolen coat teamed up with a beany cap and a muffler with no makeup look, Ranveer can be seen sporting a light green sweatshirt teamed up with a grey cap. He simply tagged Deepika in his post and wrote, “peek-a-boo”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will soon be seen together in Kabir Khan’s 83. The film is based on India’s first World Cup win in 1983. While Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika will be playing his wife, Romi Bhatia. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Salem and Amy Virk, among others. The film is slated to hit theatres on June 4.

Ranveer also has YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Takht in his pipeline. Deepika, on the other hand, will be next seen in Pathan co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. She also has Siddharth Anand’s Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan, Shakun Batra’s relationship drama and Nag Ashwin film with Prabhas.