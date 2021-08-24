Mumbai: Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on Sunday celebrated Ranveer’s mother’s birthday with a grand lunch date. The couple was accompanied by Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, sister Ritika Bhavnani and Deepika’s parents, Prakash and Ujjala Padukone. The family lunch was hosted by Deepika and Ranveer at Bastian in Mumbai’s Worli. On Tuesday, a series of videos from the celebrations made their way to social media and it will win your heart instantly.Also Read - Ranveer Singh Sings 'Baar Baar Din Yeh Aaye' For His Mom, Deepika Padukone Can't Stop Smiling | Watch

The videos are shared by one of the paparazzi on his Instagram account and are going insanely viral. In one of the videos, Ranveer can be seen flaunting his killer dance moves to impress Deepika as she sits on a couch and admires him. His hair flips for Deepika as he pulls off his hat will leave his female fans lovestruck. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Reveals 'Biggest Giggles' Are With Ranveer Singh and Her Sister Anisha, But Mumma Padukone Gets a Different Tag

Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Share First First Look as Film Goes on Floor –Watch BTS Video

In another video, he is seen grooving with his father on the popular song ‘Khalibali’ from Padmavat. The father-son duo is seen performing the hook steps of the song as they celebrate Anju Bhavnani’s birthday.

In the last video, Ranveer happily grooves with his mom on ‘Dil Chori’ from the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

While many netizens hailed his energy and dropped comments such as ‘Power house of dance and energy’, ‘He is full of life’ and so on, many trolled him for dancing in a vest.

One user wrote, “Is he seriously dancing in his inner wear? Cant believe.”

“But why he is advertising Rupa Frontline here.!?”, wrote another.

For the special occasion, Deepika looked drop-dead gorgeous in a balloon-sleeve red top and black leather pants, Ranveer looked dapper in denim jacket over white T-shirt and black distressed jeans. He finished his look with a fedora hat and triangular sunglasses. Anju is seen wearing a bottle green ethnic outfit.

Currently, Ranveer is busy with a schedule of Karan Johar directorial film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He has remake of Tamil blockbuster Anniyan, guest appearance in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, and he is making his TV debut with the quiz show titled ‘The Big Picture’.

Deepika, on the other hand, has Pathan opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, a cinematic adaptation of Mahabharata, the Hindi remake of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Project-K with Prabhas, and Shakun Batra’s next alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.