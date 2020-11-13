Actor Deepika Padukone and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, are planning for low-key celebrations this Diwali. The couple, like most people from the film industry, have decided to think about the sufferings of many people in the pandemic and the huge losses that the industry has suffered this year. In her latest interview with Hindustan Times, Deepika said that they are mindful of the environment and the people around, therefore, it’s better that they keep their celebrations not lavish and pompous. Also Read - Diwali in Ayodhya: How to Attend Celebrations Virtually Amid Pandemic

The actor was quoted as saying, "Honestly, we are going to keep things quite low key, keeping in the mind the sensitivity (of the situation) towards the environment and the people around us."

Ranveer and Deepika do not celebrate any festival in a grand manner. Even while celebrating their first Diwali post-wedding last year, the couple did not attend any Bollywood party and spent the day with their family members. Mentioning the same, Deepika added, "It's been a difficult year for many in different ways [owing to the pandemic]. So, what we intend to do is, to stay at home, do a simple pooja and spend time with family. Normally, that's what we, anyway, do."

Earlier, in another interview, Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that the big Diwali bash at their house is also called off considering the sensitivity around and death in the family. The actor said that they lost the mother-in-law of his sister, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, earlier this year followed by Rishi Kapoor who was also dear to the family, therefore, they have decided to not have an extravagant celebration this Diwali.

However, on Thursday night, producer Ekta Kapoor hosted a Diwali bash inviting her friends from the industry that included Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Anita Hassanandani, Manish Malhotra, Karishma Tanna, Mrunal Thakur, and Krystle D’Souza among others.