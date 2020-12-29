Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have flown to an undisclosed location for a romantic holiday to celebrate New Year. On Tuesday morning, the couple was seen at the Mumbai airport as they walked hand-in-hand to the terminal. They were spotted by the shutterbugs outside the airport and both rocked their comfortable travel attire. While Deepika was seen clad in a beige jumpsuit teamed up with a long brown overcoat, Ranveer wore a checked jumper, pants teamed up with a beige coat. They both can be seen sporting face masks. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Recalls Criticism She Faced For Om Shanti Om, Says 'People Made Fun Of My Accent, It Was Hurtful'

Check Out Their Pictures Here:

Before leaving for the romantic getaway, Ranveer and Deepika wrapped up their professional commitments. While he wrapped up shooting of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, she completed the schedule of Shakun Batra’s untiled domestic noir. She has also completed the first schedule of Sidharth Anand’s Pathan co-starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Recently, in an interview with India Today, Deepika revealed she received harsh criticism after the release of her debut film, Om Shanti Om. She said, “After hustling and grinding through the modeling world for some years, I finally got my big break in movies. I landed Om Shanti Om at the age of 19 and was immediately thrown into the deep end. Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan held my hand and guided me throughout the entire process.”

“In 2007, when the film finally released, there was love and appreciation in abundance, but there was also a section of people who scathingly criticised my work – ‘Oh she is a model, she cannot act.’ My accent was made fun of. A lot was said and written about me and my craft, and, the truth is, all of it was extremely hurtful. When you are all of 21, these kinds of crickets most certainly affect you. But fortunately for me, my foundation provided me succour in the face of criticism and failure. Criticism fuels me. It fuels me to work harder, to improve my skills and evolve the various aspects of my craft”, she added.

Meanwhile, the couple is waiting for the release of their fourth film together, 83. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film revolves around the Indian Cricket team’s victory at the 1983 World Cup. While Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife, Romi Dev. The film has an ensemble cast of Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, among others.