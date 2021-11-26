Mumbai: The release date of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer 83 has been released. The film will hit theatres on December 24, 2021. On Friday, Ranveer Singh took to social media sharing the news with the fans and mentioned that 83 will also be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam besides Hindi. “The greatest Story. The greatest Glory. 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Teaser out now. Trailer out on 30th Nov. #ThisIs83 (sic),” the actor wrote.Also Read - Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Tap Their Feet To ‘Brown Munde’ At AP Dhillon’s Concert In Gurugram | Watch

83 is directed by Kabir Khan. It is one of the much-awaited movies of the year. The film revolves around how Team India created history by winning the World Cup for the first time in 1983 under the captainship of Kapil Dev. In the movie, Ranveer is playing the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika will be see as his wife. The film also stars Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Chirag Patil, Harrdy Sandhu, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi and Boman Irani, among other actors. The movie was supposed to release on Christmas 2020 but was then delayed due to coronavirus induces pandemic.

Are you excited for Ranveer Singh’s 83?