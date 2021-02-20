Actor Ranveer Singh finally announced the release date of his much-anticipated movie 83. The actor took to social media to announce that his film which features a stunning starcast including Deepika Padukone and Pankaj Tripathi, will be releasing in the theatres on June 4. Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 shows the journey of India’s iconic World Cup win and has been shot at many real-life locations including England. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Shares Her Version of Pawri Ho Rahi Hai Meme, Pic Takes Internet by Storm

Ranveer took to Instagram to announce the date on Friday evening and wrote, “June 4th, 2021 !!!! in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. See you in cinemas !!! #thisis83” (sic). Also Read - Ranveer Singh's 83 To Release in June, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi in April, Here's All We Know!

Ranveer essays the character of the legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev who led India to its first Cricket World Cup victory back in 1983. The sports drama has got Deepika essaying the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev in the movie. It is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Reliance Entertainment. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film was originally slated to release on April 10 last year.

The release date announcement of 83 also clears the window out for Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi which is likely to hit the screens in April. Both the films are produced by Reliance Entertainment.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on 83!