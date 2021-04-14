Mumbai: As he completes his next Cirkus with Rohit Shetty and waits for the release of ’83, Ranveer Singh is riding high on good projects. On Wednesday, he made another major announcement and revealed that he has been signed on by Robot director S Shankar for his next, a Hindi-adaptation of Tamil psychological thriller Anniyan in which Ranveer plays the role of a man who suffers from multiple personality disorder. Also Read - Rajinkanth vs Kamal Haasan at Box Office After 16 Years? Watch Out This Diwali

The actor made a special post on social media expressing his excitement for teaming up with both Shankar who has worked with superstar Rajinikanth in movies like Enthiran, 2.0, and Sivaji The Boss, and producer Jayantilal Gada who has been a big name in the industry for decades now.

"Proudly announcing my collaboration with the pioneering visionary of Indian cinema, the maverick master craftsman SHANKAR, powered by veteran film producer Dr Jayantilal Gada," Ranveer shared on Instagram by posting a picture of himself posing with his director and producer in one frame.

Ranveer Singh’s character details in Hindi adaptation of Anniyan, his next with S Shankar

What is even more exciting about this collaboration is that it sees Ranveer Singh in a never-before-seen role. The actor has done some massy stuff in the recent past, however, the new project seems to be challenging his acting prowess. Anniyan, that was dubbed in Hindi as Aparichit had won the National Film Award for the Best Special Effects, and it was rated on top for Vikram’s solid performance in the role of a man who’s a lawyer by profession, but turns into a murderous vigilante at night, and a metrosexual fashion model. The meaning of the title ‘Anniyan’ is ‘stranger’ and the film was quite difficult in both its statement and performance.

Ranveer Singh to play three different characters in Hindi adaptation of Anniyan, directed by Shankar

In the Hindi adaptation of Anniyan, Ranveer will be performing not one, but three different characters in one. As the character suffers from multiple personality disorder, he manifests his anger and desperation into two alter egos – one to bring discipline in the society and end corruption, and another to impress the girl he loves.

Ranveer Singh called it a ‘dream’ role. The last time the actor was appreciated for his performance by the critics happened in the year 2013 when he did Lootera, also starring Sonakshi Sinha. This time, he has taken yet another challenge and the one that’s quite out of his league of ‘massy’ choices.

Ranveer spoke about the film, actor Vikram, and his collaboration with Shankar in a statement to news agency PTI: “To lead a film like Anniyan is a dream come true for any artiste. Vikram sir, one of our country’s finest talents, an artiste who I hugely admire, gave a colossal performance in the original, one that can never be matched. I can only hope that my interpretation and rendition of the part also connect with audiences in the same way. It’s undoubtedly a once-in-a-lifetime performance piece, and I am ready to give this role every single ounce of my being.”

The film goes on the floors in mid-2022 and hopefully releases by the end of the next year. Are you excited about this one?