Ranveer Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra: Seems like Ranveer Singh is back to the Sanjay Leela Bhansali camp. After giving an award-winning performance in Padmaavat three years back, the actor is reportedly doing yet another Bhansali film. As reported by a leading daily, the popular star has bagged the director's much-awaited project – Baiju Bawra, a remake of the 1952 Hindi film that featured Bharat Bhushan, Meena Kumari, and Kuldip Kaur among others.

Ranveer currently has a few biggies in his pipeline including Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, Kabir Khan’s 83, Shankar’s Hindi remake of Anniyan, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He has done three magnum opus movies with Bhansali including Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat – all super-hits and immensely popular. With Baiju Bawra, Ranveer seems to be returning to match his energy with Bhansali’s grand vision. Also Read - Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra to Have Over Dozen Songs; More Details Revealed



A report published in ETimes quoted a source close to the development as saying, “It is Ranveer Singh who has been finalised. An official announcement is in the offing, but yes, a few modalities yet remain to be worked out. Probably post all that, Bhansali will declare. But as things stand today, it is Ranveer.”

Earlier, rumours were rife that the director will be reuniting with Ajay Devgn for Baiju Bawra. Even Ranbir Kapoor’s name cropped up. The Sanju actor made his Bollywood debut with Bhansali’s directorial Saawariya. While an official announcement is still awaited on the casting of the film, Bhansali Productions is currently focussing on prepping up their next – Gangubai Kathiawadi – for release once theatres re-open. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on the Baiju Bawra remake!