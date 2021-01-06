Actor Ranveer Singh, who is set to essay the role of World cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev in his upcoming film 83’, has taken to Instagram to wish the cricketer on his birthday with an adorable video montage. He penned an endearing note with the montage video of the making of his film 83’ featuring the cricketer. Also Read - Shashi Tharoor Replies to Kangana Ranaut After She Opposes To Make Household Work Paid Job

He wrote, “Colossus of a Captain! Gem of a person! Thank you Sir for embracing us and allowing us to tell your extraordinary story! Here’s wishing the OG @therealkapildev good health and joy on his special day! #ThisIs83 #HappyBirthdayKapilDev” (sic). Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty To 'Bounce Back' On Silver Screen With Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi Starrer Chehre

Watch the video here:



Earlier, Kabir Khan also shared a similar video and called him a ‘legend’. He wrote, “legend for an entire generation. A hero for an entire country. Here’s wishing @therealkapildev sir a very happy birthday. Janamdin Mubarak sir… #ThisIs83 #HappyBirthdayKapilDev. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk)



Rakul Preet Singh too wished the former cricketer and wrote, “Have a beautiful, healthy year hope to golf soon with you again Happpy birthdayyyy @therealkapildev” (sic).



Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone 83’ is the story that revolves around how Team India created history by winning the World Cup for the first time in 1983 under the captainship of Kapil Dev. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, and Ammy Virk.