Mumbai: Power-couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their mother Anju Bhavnani’s birthday on Sunday with a lunch date. As the trio headed outside the restaurant, Ranveer along with Deepika and his mother Anju posed for the paparazzis stationed outside and he even sang the song ‘Baar Baar Din Yeh Aaye’ for his mother and adorably planted a kiss on her cheeks. Touched by her son’s gestures, she could not stop smiling. Deepika even giggled, amiled and hugged her mother-in-law.Also Read - Deepika Padukone Reveals 'Biggest Giggles' Are With Ranveer Singh and Her Sister Anisha, But Mumma Padukone Gets a Different Tag

The video was shared by one of the shutterbugs on Instagram and Ranveer is definitely stealing hearts on the internet with his sweet gesture for his mother. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Share First First Look as Film Goes on Floor –Watch BTS Video

While Deepika looked drop-dead gorgeous in a balloon-sleeve red top and black leather pants, Ranveer looked dapper in denim jacket over white T-shirt and black distressed jeans. He finished his look with fedora hat and triangular sunglasses. Anju is seen wearing a bottle green ethnic outfit. Also Read - Jayeshbhai Jordaar Actor Shalini Pandey On Her Stunning Transformation: 'It's Just a Phase'

Watch Here:

Deepika and Ranveer are all set to share screen space in the upcoming film ’83. While Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika plays the role of his wife Romi Dev.

Currently, Ranveer is busy with schedule of Karan Johar directorial film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He has remake of Tamil blockbuster Anniyan, guest appearance in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, and he is making his TV debut with the quiz show titled ‘The Big Picture’.

Deepika, on the other hand, has Pathan opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, a cinematic adaptation of Mahabharata, the Hindi remake of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Project-K with Prabhas, and Shakun Batra’s next alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.