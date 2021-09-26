83 Release Date Out: Ranveer Singh starrer 83 is all set to hit theatre this Christmas. The much-awaited film finally has a release date and fans are already excited. The film is based revolves around how Team India created history by winning the World Cup for the first time in 1983 under the captainship of Kapil Dev. Ranveer essays the role of Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev while Deepika will be seen playing the role of his wife, Romi Dev. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, and Ammy Virk.Also Read - Sooryavanshi Release Date Out: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Film To Have Diwali Release

Thirty-eight years ago, June 25, 1983 became the glorious day in the history of Indian Cricket as we won the Cricket World Cup for the very first time under the leadership of skipper Kapil Dev at the Mecca of cricket – Lord’s cricket ground. Also Read - Deepika Pdukone Is 'Burning Calories' With PV Sindhu, Ranveer Singh Is Having 'Major FOMO Attack'

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer announced the release date with a new poster. He wrote, “It’s time……….. 🏏🏆 Also Read - Deepika Padukone Crashes In Hubby Ranveer Singh's Chat With Fans, Asks 'When are you coming home?'

83 IN CINEMAS THIS CHRISTMAS. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. #ThisIs83. (sic)”

Check Poster Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)



The release date was announced after the Maharashtra government announced that theatres will reopen in the state in October.

The film was initially set for April 2020 release but was postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus that led to nationwide lockdown in the country. Director Kabir Khan later was looking into June 4, 2021 release but just then the second wave of Covid-19 had hit the country, leading to lockdown in most of the states.

On Saturday, the Maharashtra government announced that the theatres will reopen from October 22, a couple of weeks before Diwali. The decision was welcomed by the Bollywood fraternity as Maharashtra contributes heavily to Bollywood, in terms of revenue.

Apart from 83, Akshay Kumar also announced the release date of Sooryavanshi that is eyeing the Diwali release.