Mumbai: Ranveer Singh starrer 83 is one of the much-awaited movies of the year. While fans are eagerly waiting for its release, the new poster is here to raise the excitement level. On Sunday, Ranveer Singh took to social media and shared a new poster of the movie. In this poster, Ranveer can be seen running in the middle of a stadium as he carries his bat in one hand and helmet in another. Ranveer also announced that the trailer of the movie will be released on November 30. Like people says, taste the success once… tongue want more.”- Kapil Dev, 1983. 2 Days To #83Trailer. 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D. #ThisIs83,” he wrote while sharing the poster.Also Read - Kapil Dev Questions Hardik Pandya's All Round Capabilities Since He is Not Bowling

83 is directed by Kabir Khan. The film revolves around how Team India created history by winning the World Cup for the first time in 1983 under the captainship of Kapil Dev. In the movie, Ranveer is playing the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone will be seen as his wife. The film also stars Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Chirag Patil, Harrdy Sandhu, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi and Boman Irani, among other actors. The movie was supposed to release on Christmas 2020 but was then delayed due to coronavirus induces pandemic. It will now hit theatres on December 24, 2021. Apart from Hindi, the movie will also be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also Read - Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Tap Their Feet To ‘Brown Munde’ At AP Dhillon’s Concert In Gurugram | Watch

