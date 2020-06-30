The two biggest releases of this year, Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and Kabir Khan’s 83 will be the first movies to have theatrical release post coronavirus lockdown. Taking to Twitter, PVR Pictures announced that Akshay Kumar’s Sooryanvanshi will hit theatres on Diwali 2020 while Ranveer Singh‘s 83 will be released on Christmas 2020. PVR Cinemas tweet reads, “Exciting times ahead.. Gearing up to release Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi on Diwali and Kabir Khan’s 83 on Christmas this 2020!” (sic) Also Read - Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer to Have Digital Release, Mukesh Bhatt says 'Not Due to Choice But Compulsion'

There was much speculation that Sooryanvanshi and 83 might get a direct-to-OTT release since theatres remain closed indefinitely. However, Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment, confirmed that the films will only have a theatrical release.

Rohit Shetty’s cop franchise, Sooryavanshi, features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. In the film, Akshay plays the role of anti-terror squad chief ACP Veer Sooryavanshi. The film also has special appearances by Ajay Devgan as Inspector Bajirao Singham and Ranveer Singh as Inspector Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone 83’ is the story revolves around how Team India created history by winning the World Cup for the first time in 1983 under the captainship of Kapil Dev. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, and Ammy Virk.

Meanwhile, several big-ticket films will be getting a direct-to-digital release, including Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Shakuntala Devi, The Big Bull, Dil Bechara, The Lootcase, Khuda Hafiz, Sadak 2 and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.