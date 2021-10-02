Mumbai: The release clash between two mega films – Ranveer Singh‘s 83 and Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa has been averted. On Saturday, the makers of Pushpa announced that Pushpa will be released on December 17, 2021. This means that Allu Arjun’s movie will not clash with Ranveer Singh’s 83 which is slated to release on Christmas 2021. Earlier, even Pushpa was announced to be released on December 25th.Also Read - Actor Ranveer Singh Named NBA Brand Ambassador For India

The announcement regarding Pushpa’s release date was shared via the movie’s official social media handle. “This December, Theatres will go Wild with the arrival of #PushpaRaj 🔥 #PushpaTheRise will hit the Big Screens on DEC 17th,” the announcement read. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj To Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera, When YRF's Upcoming Movies Will Be Released? Check Here

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is directed by Sukumar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a key role. The movie will be made in two parts. The first part is titled Pushpa: The Rise. In the movie, Telugu star is portraying a fierce-looking sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj. Also Read - Ranveer Singh Starrer 83 To FINALLY Release This Christmas | See New Poster

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh starrer 83 is one of the much-awaited movies of the year and will hit theatre this Christmas. The film revolves around how Team India created history by winning the World Cup for the first time in 1983 under the captainship of Kapil Dev.

In the movie, Ranveer Singh is playing the role of Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the role of his wife, Romi Dev. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, and Ammy Virk.

Are you excited for Ranveer Singh’s 83 and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa? Watch out this space for more updates related to these movies.