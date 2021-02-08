Kabir Khan’s ambitious project 83‘ starring Ranveer Singh is likely to release on June 25, a glorious day in the history of Indian cricket team when it won the 1983 World Cup under the captainship of Kapil Dev. However, the source has claimed that the film might have an early release. The Bollywood Hungama quoted a source saying, “There’s no truth to it. The makers are looking at the whole month of June as of now. It might come on June 25 or it might come earlier.” Also Read - Diljit Dosanjh Slams Kangana Ranaut Over Her 'Khalistani' Remark, Says 'Punjabis Have Given Their Lives'



If reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to announce the release date soon after Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi’s date is unveiled. The source also said, “Reliance along with the many other producers of the film have decided to release the sports flick in the month of June. It makes sense as the normalcy would have kicked in firmly by then. Also, getting it in theatres before, in April, is not feasible as Sooryavanshi is releasing on April 2. Also, the holy month of Ramzan is expected to commence from Monday, April 12. So April is completely ruled out. The month of May will see the release of two big films – Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai and Satyameva Jayate 2. Both the movies are expected to release during Eid, on or around May 14. A few films might also release in cinemas in the last two weeks of May. Hence, June seems like a good period.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone 83’ is the story that revolves around how Team India created history by winning the World Cup for the first time in 1983 under the captainship of Kapil Dev. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, and Ammy Virk.

June 25, 1983:

Thirty-eight years ago, June 25, 1983 became the glorious day in the history of Indian Cricket as we won the Cricket World Cup for the very first time under the leadership of skipper Kapil Dev at the Mecca of cricket – Lord’s cricket ground.