As cinema halls and theatres finally re-open across the country from October 15, the filmmakers are re-considering the release of their films. Now, it has been confirmed that Ranveer Singh starrer 83' will have a theatrical release around Christmas this year and Akshay Kumar''s Sooryavanshi has been pushed to the early next year theatrical release.

Sooryavanshi was expected to release around Diwali but now has been pushed to 2021. Mumbai Mirror quoted Shibasish Sarkar, CEO of Reliance Entertainment and co-producer of 83' and Sooryanvanshi, "We definitely don't want to change the date of 83 for Sooryavanshi. The sports drama is still slated to release on Christmas. We have to decide on the new date of Sooryavanshi with the director and actor, but the film should release between January and March."

However, Akshay Kumar's will still get to watch his film Laxmmi Bomb on November 9, which is having a direct-to-OTT release, on Hotstar.

Kabir Khan’s 83 was scheduled to release in April this year but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 83 is based on Team India’s journey to a historic World Cup win in 1983. Ranveer essays the role of Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev while Deepika will be seen playing the role of his wife, Romi Dev. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, and Ammy Virk.

On the other hand, Rohit Shetty’s cop franchise, Sooryavanshi, features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. In the film, Akshay plays the role of anti-terror squad chief ACP Veer Sooryavanshi. The film also has special appearances by Ajay Devgan as Inspector Bajirao Singham and Ranveer Singh as Inspector Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba.

Apart from 83, Ranveer will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht. Akshay, on the other hand, has Bell Bottom, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithvi and Raksha Bandhan in his pipeline.