Bollywood big releases are eyeing on release dates this year and now with 100% occupancy in theatres allowed, the makers are planning out the dates. While Salman Khan has booked the Eid slot for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh's 83' are expected to release in the first quarter of the year.

As per the Pinkvilla report, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer 83' is eyeing on June release. If reports are to be believed, the makers have jot down to dates – June 11, which is the day when India won the World Cup in 1983, and June 25, which is first Friday after IPL. On the other hand, Sooryavanshi is expected to release on April 2.



The source also added that both films were slated to release in the first quarter of 2020 and the makers arelooking at getting similar terms of release for both films’.They have even decided to release the films at an adequate gap to ensure better run for both films.

83 is based on Team India’s journey to a historic World Cup win in 1983. Ranveer essays the role of Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev while Deepika will be seen playing the role of his wife, Romi Dev. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, and Ammy Virk. On the other hand, Rohit Shetty’s cop franchise, Sooryavanshi, features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. In the film, Akshay plays the role of anti-terror squad chief ACP Veer Sooryavanshi. The film also has special appearances by Ajay Devgan as Inspector Bajirao Singham and Ranveer Singh as Inspector Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba.