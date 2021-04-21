As Maharashtra is hit the worse by the COVID-19, all tv shows and film shootings have been halted. About half a dozen vanity vans have now come in service of the Mumbai police, who are on the job to curb coronavirus in the state. Vanity Van owner Ketan Rawal played a good Samaritan and helped Mumbai police in their service of COVID duty. Rawal, who has been associated with the film industry for two decades, told ETimes, “I have diverted vans from Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, and Anand L Rai’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ in service of the Mumbai police.” Also Read - Netizens Call Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff 'Shameless', Get Trolled For Vacationing in Maldives Amid COVID-19 Crisis

"I have a large number of vanity vans in service of the Mumbai police, they are the frontline workers; last year we offered it to the women officials who are field duty and needed to rest, use washrooms while doing their duties, and of course change before going home", he added. Rawal also claims that he received a call from Thane Police Commissioner and he will be providing them with another 10 vanity vans for police officers and constables.

Ketan Rawal provides vanity van on hire to top celebrities such as Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, John Abraham, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, among many others has been also helping Gujarati theatre artists since last year. He said, "There are no plays being staged since last year so I am doing my bit by providing ration and other help to these theatre artists in these trying times."

Once the pandemic is under control and the state unlocks, the vanity vans will be sanitised and will be back in service for Bollywood celebrities.