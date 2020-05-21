Actor Ranvir Shorey released a series of tweets on Wednesday evening revealing how he was made to sit at a police station in Mumbai for eight long hours when he never broke any law. The actor explained his plight in the series of tweets and mentioned that he was trying to get a house help to the hospital where his wife had delivered a baby. However, a policeman didn’t let them go, and instead, an FIR was filed against his ‘innocent driver’ and his car was impounded. Also Read - Former Couple Ranvir Shorey, Konkona Sensharma File For Divorce After Being Separated For Five Years

Ranvir kept tweeting about his ordeal while sitting inside the police station and also accused the police officer of trying to take short-time fame in his name. The actor said it was after eight hours that he was set free along with his car with no FIR against his driver. Ranvir tweeted, "After more than 8 hours, we have been let go. No FIR, car not impounded. Thank you, @MumbaiPolice, @CPMumbaiPolice for listening, albeit a bit late. I may have lost 8 hours, but not my faith in you" (sic). Check out the series of tweets here:

Saddened and disappointed that the transgression and highhandedness of one policeman is going to cost me my car, and an FIR against my innocent driver. Even after 3 hours, there has been no redressal of my complaints . @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020

After more than 8 hours, we have been let go. No FIR, car not impounded. Thank you, @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for listening, albeit a bit late. I may have lost 8 hours, but not my faith in you. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020

Ranvir also added that the police officer had said that the woman and the doctor shall take care of the baby, there was no need for the father to go to the hospital. “He said the wife and doctor could have handled it. I told him the hospital was refusing paperwork without the father. He’s not listening. Exasperating.” (sic)

Ranvir had received prompt replies from the official Twitter handles of both Mumbai Police and Aaditya Thackeray.

In a report published by Mumbai Mirror, Ranvir was quoted saying, “A certain PI Mr Vijay Kumar Kadam has been giving out media statements, stating an FIR is being filed against me and my car is being impounded. Indeed, very sad. Since he wants to be famous at my expense, I felt I should help him.”