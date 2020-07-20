Actor Ranvir Shorey has been in the industry for two decades now and feels there is a need for introspection in Bollywood. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “You don’t have to be a Harvey Weinstein. There are other ways of abusing power and violating people too. Time for the system to introspect. #bollywood. (sic)” Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha Lauds Taapsee Pannu's 'Dignity, Integrity' Reply to Kangana Ranaut, Says 'Proud of You'

He even spoke with Siddharth Kannan and revealed that he has thought about quitting the industry many times. He also said that he being overlooked at award shows. He was quoted as saying, “You can see for yourself. Look at the awards shows for the last 10-15 years. Look at my filmography and see what performances of mine they have completely ignored. Not even nominations. You get an idea. When you talk to the audience, you get a feeling of how well the film had done, how well your role was received. For awards shows, I don’t exist. Barely. Only when they absolutely cannot hide their faces, they nominate me.”

“What keeps me going is that this is the work that I love the most. You sometimes work without money too, for the work itself, like doing theatre and zero-budget films. What keeps you going is the love and passion for the work”, he added.

Last month, Ranvir narrated an incident through a string of tweets to prove how deep nepotism runs in the veins of Bollywood. “This actually unfolded on a popular Bollywood awards show: A star kid is co-hosting the show. They announce the next category — Best Actor. The nominees are played out, and the star kid is one of the nominees. Surprise-surprise,” Ranvir wrote on Twitter.

“To present the award, the hosts invite two esteemed film personalities, who happen to be the star kid’s parents. What a sweet coincidence! The presenters open the envelope and announce the winner to be — drumroll please! — the star kid, of course! What a Kodak family moment! The star kid walks from the host’s dias to accept the award and makes a short thank you speech and heads back to hosting the rest of the show like business as usual. This is how mainstream Bollywood is a family. It wouldn’t be fair to blame someone for a step that he took himself. He was playing a high stakes game, where it’s win or lose it all. But something has to be said about the self appointed ‘gatekeepers of Bollywood.”

He further continued, “Something has to be said about the games they play, and their two facedness. Something has to be said about the power they wield with zero accountability. The power they derive from having inherited privilege in the business and the mainstream media sitting in their lap. The power to decide who will be a ‘star’ and who will be left out in the cold. But of course, the coterie that owns the only high stakes table in the casino will never be questioned, because everyone is too busy enjoying the game. Even if they know it’s fixed.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranvir was last seen in Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium. He will be next seen in Lootcase, alongside Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Raaz and Gajraj Rao.