Actor Ranvir Shorey has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor, who was last seen in Metro Park 2, took to his official Twitter handle to announce his health. He mentioned in the tweet that he has got mild symptoms and is under home quarantine. He wrote, "I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining".

The coronavirus cases in Mumbai have increased to 3,15,030 with 461 new cases on Tuesday and the death toll rose to 11,423 with three new fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar warned that the Maharashtra government could think of imposing a second lockdown in light of the rise in COVID cases in the city.

Ranvir Shorey had a packed 2020, featuring in films likeIrrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium. He will be next seen in Lootcase, alongside Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Raaz and Gajraj Rao. He also was seen in Kadakh, PariWar and High.