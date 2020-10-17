Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty‘s son Mahaakshay Chakraborty and wife Yogita Bali have been booked by the Mumbai Police in a rape case. The two have been accused of rape, cheating and forcible abortion by a woman who claims that Mahaakshay repeatedly raped her for four years. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui Talks About Hathras Incident, Says Caste System Exists Even in His Own Family

As reported by Indian Express, the victim had registered a case in Delhi but the court asked her to report at a police station in Mumbai as the alleged incident happened there, after which she registered an FIR at the Oshiwara police station on Thursday.

As mentioned in the FIR, the woman has alleged that Mahaakshay had called her home in the year 2015 where he had spiked her drink and raped her. The woman has further alleged that even after the incident he kept raping her on the pretext of marriage and got married to actor Madalsa Sharma in the year 2018. She has also claimed that Mahaakshay even aborted her child by making her eat some pills when she was pregnant and had refused to get an abortion. The victim has also named veteran actor Yogita Bali in her FIR claiming that she had threatened her to dismiss the case when she moved to Delhi and tried to register an FIR against them.

The Chakraborty family, however, seems unperturbed with the FIR. As reported by Spotboye, Mahaakshay’s wife Madalsa said that the family has no clue about the new case. She said that the woman had appeared three years back also to make the same claims but the matter got over. “Case has been registered for what? It’s not true at all. These are old stories. It all happened three years back and that has been shut and done with. We are not aware of any such complaint till now,” she said.