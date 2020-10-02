Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was questioned for eight hours in the rape case on Thursday. The director has been accused of rape and wrongful confinement by actor Payal Ghosh who has alleged that Kashyap ‘made her feel uncomfortable’ at his residence a few years back. Also Read - Anurag Kashyap Records Statement in Rape Case Filed by Payal Ghosh at Versova Police Station

On Thursday morning, Kashyap reached the Versova police station an hour early with his lawyer Priyanka Khimani. As per a report filed by Mid-Day, the director gave a detailed statement and denied all the allegations against him in the FIR. The Mumbai Police is now set to verify his long statement with what Ghosh has said in her FIR and if there are discrepancies found, Kashyap will be summoned again.

However, the director is not going to be arrested right now. The daily reported that the Versova Police has expressed concerns about investigating the case because of how old it is. The daily reported a source saying that Ghosh has not mentioned the date of the incident in her FIR while the year and the month are recorded. The police might also find it difficult to extract the call records of the concerned people from the year 2013 in the case.

After getting support from actor Kangana Ranaut and Ramdas Athawle, the President of the Republican Party of India, Ghosh also met the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, about her police complaint against Kashyap. The actor has been demanding the director’s arrest in the case.

Ghosh and his lawyer Nitin Satpute registered their FIR in the last week of September. The case was registered under SEctions 376 (1) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 342 (Wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code.