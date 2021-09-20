Rashmi Rocket Release Date Out: Actor Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket will have a direct-to-OTT release on Zee5 on October 15. On Monday, the actor took to Instagram to announce the release date of the film that is set to premiere this Dussehra. Helmed by Akarsh Khurana, the film also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Abhishek Banerjee, and Supriya Pathak in important roles. In the film, Taapsee plays the role of Gujarati Athlete named Rashmi in the sports drama.Also Read - Annabelle Sethupathi Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi, Taapsee Pannu's Film Lacks Comedy, Is Racist and Frustrating To Watch

Sharing the release date along with a new poster, Taapsee wrote, "Get ready to run with Rashmi in this race on and off the track. She will need you in this one #RashmiRocket ready to take off on 15th October 2021 only on @zee5 (sic)."

In the film, while Priyanshu plays the role of Taapsee's husband, Supriya Pathak plays the role of Taapsee's mother. To ace the role of the fast runner in Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee underwent vigorous training.

After wrapping up the shoot of the film in January this year, she shared an emotional post on Instagram and wrote, “Not sure if I have the time and space to explain how this film actually happened. From the basic storyline, I heard in Chennai 3 years back to actually complete its filming against all odds in these challenging times. This was one hell of a driven team effort (sic)!”

The film is written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha, and Kanika Dhillon and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala along with Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya.