Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu starrer ZEE5 Original Rashmi Rocket has been creating quite a buzz post its trailer launch. The film is based on a sprinter who hails from a small village and makes her way to represent India as a runner. The gripping trailer has left the audience and Bollywood industry in awe. The film showcases Taapsee's character's battle when she is called in for a gender verification test, leaving her shattered. Accused of being a fraud and banned from the national team, she files a human rights violation case and thus begins her fight to regain her respect and a personal battle to uphold her identity and get back to the race of life.

This is the first time that a feature film is made on gender testing and Taapsee in her role as Rashmi Rocket is all guns blazing as she challenges conventional femininity and gender testing in sports.



While Vicky Kaushal took to his social media to share the inspiring trailer and praise the entire team by mentioning, “Rocket hi yeh ladki. Looks damn exciting. All the best team!!! @taapsee @nowitsabhi @priyanshupainyuli @akvarious @rsvpmovies”, Bhumi wrote, “wah wah wah!!! Well done @taapsee”.

Filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Anurag Kashyap who have worked with Taapsee on Thappad and Manmarziyaan, respectively, took to social media to congratulate Taapsee on the smashing trailer. Even filmmaker Milap Zaveri commented, “Once again Taapsee flies high with #RashmiRocket. The trailer has heart and determination! Congrats to her and the team!”.

Furthermore, Taapsee posted a tweet and mentioned how athletes give their all to the country and still get to hear a lot of things pertaining to their bodies. In her own words, the actor said – “Heartfelt thank you From yours Truly. But there are many women who actually hear this daily for no fault of theirs. An ode to all the athletes who give their sweat and blood to the sport and their nation and still get to hear this. #RashmiRocket #AbUdneKaTimeAaGayaHai”

An ode to all the athletes who give their sweat and blood to the sport and their nation and still get to hear this. #RashmiRocket #AbUdneKaTimeAaGayaHai pic.twitter.com/ASTJ2UdkZc — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 24, 2021